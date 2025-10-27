Previous
Bee busy by briaan
Photo 1362

Bee busy

25/10/2025
Thanks for stopping by
I appreciate all your comments and favs
27th October 2025 27th Oct 25

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
373% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Such beautiful blossoms!
October 27th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Lucky bee… all for him. Pretty flowers & colours
October 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact