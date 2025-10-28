Sign up
Previous
Photo 1363
Floral Art
23/10/2025 White hybrid lilies feature in last week's lobby arrangement in our apartment building in Docklands.
Thanks for stopping by
I appreciate all comments and favs
28th October 2025
28th Oct 25
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography.
1363
photos
104
followers
96
following
1356
1357
1358
1359
1360
1361
1362
1363
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
2021-2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
23rd October 2025 7:43pm
Tags
lilies
,
lobby
,
docklands
,
apartment building
,
flower arrangement
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
October 28th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful… always such lovely displays.
October 28th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful !
October 28th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful arrangement!
October 28th, 2025
