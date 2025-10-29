Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1364
Spot the bee!
28/10/2025 Doryanthes palmeri (Giant Spear Lily) is a large flowering plant. For more information see [
https://www.anbg.gov.au/gnp/interns-2012/doryanthes-palmeri.html
] Bees like the flowers. This example is not at its best.
Thanks for stopping by.
I appreciate all comments and favs.
29th October 2025
29th Oct 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1364
photos
104
followers
96
following
373% complete
View this month »
1357
1358
1359
1360
1361
1362
1363
1364
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
2021-2025
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
28th October 2025 10:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fitzroy gardens
,
doryanthes palmeri
,
giant spear lily
Diana
ace
Goodness it's tiny, well captured 👏🏻
October 29th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close