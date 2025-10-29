Previous
Spot the bee! by briaan
Spot the bee!

28/10/2025 Doryanthes palmeri (Giant Spear Lily) is a large flowering plant. For more information see [ https://www.anbg.gov.au/gnp/interns-2012/doryanthes-palmeri.html] Bees like the flowers. This example is not at its best.
29th October 2025 29th Oct 25

Brian

@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Goodness it's tiny, well captured 👏🏻
October 29th, 2025  
