Previous
Photo 1367
Afterglow
29/10/2025
25th floor view from our Docklands' apartment.
Thanks for stopping by.
I appreciate all comments and favs
1st November 2025
1st Nov 25
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
2021-2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
29th October 2025 8:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
clouds
,
construction
,
cranes
,
docklands
,
blue hour
,
yarra river
,
bolte bridge
,
victoria harbour
,
lightss
