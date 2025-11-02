Previous
Sunset by briaan
Photo 1368

Sunset

29/10/2025 View from our 25th level apartment in Docklands.
Thanks for stopping by.
I appreciate your comments and favs.
2nd November 2025 2nd Nov 25

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
374% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sam Palmer
Wow! You must both never tire of that view.
November 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact