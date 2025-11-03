Sign up
Photo 1369
Double
03/11/2025
Thanks for stopping by.
A number of these white double lilies feature in the lobby flower arrangement in our Docklands apartment building, called Dock 5.
I appreciate all comments and favs.
3rd November 2025
3rd Nov 25
Brian
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1369
photos
104
followers
96
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
2021-2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
3rd November 2025 4:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
lily
,
double
,
lobby
,
docklands
,
apartment building
,
flower arrangement
,
dock5
