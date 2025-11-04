Sign up
Photo 1370
Astro
04/11/2025
Meet Astro, one of our 2 neutered male domestic short haired cats. He is 6 going on 7 years old.
Thanks for stopping by.
I appreciate all comments and favs.
4th November 2025
4th Nov 25
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1370
photos
104
followers
96
following
375% complete
View this month »
1363
1364
1365
1366
1367
1368
1369
1370
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
2021-2025
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
4th November 2025 11:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
docklands
,
astro
,
dock5
Babs
ace
He is gorgeous
November 4th, 2025
