Previous
Photo 1371
Sunset
09/11/2025 Sunset viewed from our 25th floor apartment in Dock 5, Docklands.
Thanks for stopping by.
Love all comments and favs
5th November 2025
5th Nov 25
3
1
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1371
photos
105
followers
98
following
375% complete
1364
1365
1366
1367
1368
1369
1370
1371
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2021-2025
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
5th November 2025 6:47pm
sunset
,
reflections
,
buildings
,
clouds
,
bridge"
,
yarra river
,
victoria harbour
,
dock5
,
docklands"bolte
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture, fabulous colours and cloudscape.
November 5th, 2025
Wylie
ace
lovely evening
November 5th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful sunset capture.
November 5th, 2025
