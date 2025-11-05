Previous
Sunset by briaan
Photo 1371

Sunset

09/11/2025 Sunset viewed from our 25th floor apartment in Dock 5, Docklands.
Thanks for stopping by.
Love all comments and favs
5th November 2025 5th Nov 25

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
375% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful capture, fabulous colours and cloudscape.
November 5th, 2025  
Wylie ace
lovely evening
November 5th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful sunset capture.
November 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact