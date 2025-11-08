Sign up
Photo 1374
Floral Art
07/11/2025 Our apartment building lobby displays fresh flowers.
Thanks for stopping by
Appreciate all comments and favs
8th November 2025
8th Nov 25
3
0
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography.
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
2021-2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
7th November 2025 7:44am
visitors
,
residents
,
lobby
,
contractors
,
apartment building
,
flower arrangement
,
dock5
Zilli~
ace
Lovely bouquet!
November 8th, 2025
Babs
ace
Gorgeous arrangement
November 8th, 2025
Dione Giorgio
Soooo beautiful. A work of art.
November 8th, 2025
