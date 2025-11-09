Previous
Bird of Paradise by briaan
Photo 1375

Bird of Paradise

09/11/2025 Observed flowering Strelitzia this afternoon. I isolated it and changed the background to show its glorious features.
9th November 2025

Brian

My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Beverley ace
They are so striking… this is a wonderful photo beautifully done.
November 9th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
November 9th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Gorgeous! Love the background.
November 9th, 2025  
