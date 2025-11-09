Sign up
Previous
Photo 1375
Bird of Paradise
09/11/2025 Observed flowering Strelitzia this afternoon. I isolated it and changed the background to show its glorious features.
Thanks for stopping by.
I appreciate all comments and favs
9th November 2025
9th Nov 25
3
0
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1375
photos
106
followers
99
following
376% complete
View this month »
1368
1369
1370
1371
1372
1373
1374
1375
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
2021-2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
9th November 2025 2:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
bird of paradise
,
strelitzia
Beverley
ace
They are so striking… this is a wonderful photo beautifully done.
November 9th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
November 9th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Gorgeous! Love the background.
November 9th, 2025
