Previous
High Voltage by briaan
Photo 1376

High Voltage

10/11/2025 On the right is the Bolte Bridge [ https://dentoncorkermarshall.com/projects/bolte-bridge/] The tower carries high voltage cables across Melbourne.
Thanks for stopping by
Appreciate all comments and favs
10th November 2025 10th Nov 25

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
376% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dione Giorgio
Very nice image. Great contrast between the two.
November 10th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Impressive
November 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact