Photo 1376
High Voltage
10/11/2025 On the right is the Bolte Bridge [
https://dentoncorkermarshall.com/projects/bolte-bridge/
] The tower carries high voltage cables across Melbourne.
Thanks for stopping by
Appreciate all comments and favs
10th November 2025
10th Nov 25
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography.
Dione Giorgio
Very nice image. Great contrast between the two.
November 10th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Impressive
November 10th, 2025
