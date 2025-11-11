Sign up
Previous
Photo 1377
Under Bolte Bridge
10/11/2025
A different view of the Bolte Bridge [
https://dentoncorkermarshall.com/projects/bolte-bridge/
] and Victoria Harbour [
https://www.victoriaharbour.com.au/location/
].
Thanks for stopping by
Appreciate all comments and favs
11th November 2025
11th Nov 25
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Tags
bridge
,
water
,
buildings
,
harbour
,
bolte bridge
,
victoria harbour
