Photo 1378
Docked
10/11/2025
This ship is docked on the Yarra River west of where the Bolte Bridge [
https://dentoncorkermarshall.com/projects/bolte-bridge/
] goes over the Victoria Harbour and the Yarra River.
Thanks for stopping by.
I appreciate all comments and favs
12th November 2025
12th Nov 25
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography.
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
2021-2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
10th November 2025 2:57pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
ship
,
dock
,
yarra river
,
bolte bridge
,
victoria harbour
Susan Wakely
ace
Everything looks so much smaller in comparison.
November 12th, 2025
Diana
ace
That seems to be one huge ship, well captured.
November 12th, 2025
