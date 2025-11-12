Previous
Docked by briaan
Photo 1378

Docked

10/11/2025
This ship is docked on the Yarra River west of where the Bolte Bridge [ https://dentoncorkermarshall.com/projects/bolte-bridge/] goes over the Victoria Harbour and the Yarra River.
12th November 2025 12th Nov 25

Susan Wakely ace
Everything looks so much smaller in comparison.
November 12th, 2025  
Diana ace
That seems to be one huge ship, well captured.
November 12th, 2025  
