Previous
Photo 1379
Floral Art
12/11/2025 Judy was recognised for service to a board. Judy retired as a founding Director. These flowers were part of the recognition.
Thanks for stopping by
All comments and favs are appreciated
13th November 2025
13th Nov 25
2
0
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1379
photos
106
followers
99
following
377% complete
View this month »
1372
1373
1374
1375
1376
1377
1378
1379
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
2021-2025
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
13th November 2025 1:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
service
,
judy
,
recognition
Beverley
ace
How very lovely to read… beautiful bouquet
November 13th, 2025
Diana
ace
How wonderful for Judy, such a gorgeous bouquet and capture.
November 13th, 2025
