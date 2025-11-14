Sign up
Previous
Photo 1380
Old Bandstand
Today was bright day. Lots of contrast. I walked around Fitzroy Gardens soaking up the warm rays. The bandstand was built in 1864. [
https://www.google.com/maps/place/Old+Bandstand/@-37.8118073,144.9826693,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m6!3m5!1s0x6ad642c284ff7b6f:0xdc7da396b26aeabc!8m2!3d-37.8118073!4d144.9826693!16s%2Fg%2F1tmg6pwc?entry=ttu&g_ep=EgoyMDI1MTExMi4wIKXMDSoASAFQAw%3D%3D
]
Thanks for stopping by.
Thanks for your comments and favs
14th November 2025
14th Nov 25
5
3
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
2021-2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
14th November 2025 10:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
old
,
bandstand
,
1864
,
fitzroy gardens
Mags
ace
I love this style of architecture. Well captured.
November 14th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely light.
November 14th, 2025
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful shot. A gorgeous bandstand indeed. I like how you captured the light. Fav.
November 14th, 2025
Aimee Ann
Looks lovely, blue skies. The shadows are interesting
November 14th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
if only walls could talk - what a tale they would tell about this place :)
November 14th, 2025
