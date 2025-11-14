Previous
Old Bandstand by briaan
Old Bandstand

Today was bright day. Lots of contrast. I walked around Fitzroy Gardens soaking up the warm rays. The bandstand was built in 1864. [ https://www.google.com/maps/place/Old+Bandstand/@-37.8118073,144.9826693,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m6!3m5!1s0x6ad642c284ff7b6f:0xdc7da396b26aeabc!8m2!3d-37.8118073!4d144.9826693!16s%2Fg%2F1tmg6pwc?entry=ttu&g_ep=EgoyMDI1MTExMi4wIKXMDSoASAFQAw%3D%3D]
Thanks for stopping by.
14th November 2025

Brian

Mags ace
I love this style of architecture. Well captured.
November 14th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely light.
November 14th, 2025  
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful shot. A gorgeous bandstand indeed. I like how you captured the light. Fav.
November 14th, 2025  
Aimee Ann
Looks lovely, blue skies. The shadows are interesting
November 14th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
if only walls could talk - what a tale they would tell about this place :)
November 14th, 2025  
