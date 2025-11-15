Previous
Tone & texture by briaan
14/11/2025
I love tree bark's diverse range of tones and textures. This was captured in Fitzroy Gardens (see yesterday's pic for more information.
15th November 2025 15th Nov 25

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Wylie ace
Lovely bark
November 15th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great textures and colour tones !
November 15th, 2025  
Diana ace
Wonderful textures.
November 15th, 2025  
