Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1381
Tone & texture
14/11/2025
I love tree bark's diverse range of tones and textures. This was captured in Fitzroy Gardens (see yesterday's pic for more information.
Thanks for stopping by.
Appreciate all comments and favs
15th November 2025
15th Nov 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1381
photos
106
followers
99
following
378% complete
View this month »
1374
1375
1376
1377
1378
1379
1380
1381
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
2021-2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
14th November 2025 10:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
melbourne
,
bark
,
australia
,
tone
,
texture
,
victoria
,
fitzroy gardens
Wylie
ace
Lovely bark
November 15th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great textures and colour tones !
November 15th, 2025
Diana
ace
Wonderful textures.
November 15th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close