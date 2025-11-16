Sign up
Previous
Photo 1382
Drama
This afternoon 16/11/2025 the clouds were telling us that something wet is about to descend from the sky. Before it rained, here is what the clouds looked like over Victoria Harbour, Docklands.
Thanks for stopping by
Appreciate all comments and favs
16th November 2025
16th Nov 25
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1382
photos
106
followers
99
following
1375
1376
1377
1378
1379
1380
1381
1382
Views
7
Album
2021-2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
16th November 2025 5:42pm
Tags
reflections
,
boats
,
clouds
,
construction
,
yachts
,
drama
,
docklands
,
victoria harbour
,
box-cranes
