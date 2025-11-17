Previous
Cranes & Clouds by briaan
Photo 1383

Cranes & Clouds

Taken 16/11/2025 with yesterday's shot. Thanks for stopping by.
Appreciate all comments and favs
17th November 2025 17th Nov 25

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
378% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
November 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact