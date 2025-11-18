Previous
Floral Art by briaan
Floral Art

This fresh flower arrangement greets residents, visitors and contractors to our 30 floor apartment building called Dock 5. Located in Docklands, Melbourne. The flowers are changed every week.
Brian

~*~ Jo ~*~
Beautiful display and capture
November 18th, 2025  
Diana
As beautiful as always, lovely flowers and shot.
November 18th, 2025  
Wylie
A fascinating selection, love the use of Monstera leaves
November 18th, 2025  
Beverley
Beautiful display…
November 18th, 2025  
Mags
Gorgeous arrangement.
November 18th, 2025  
Lou Ann
Always so beautiful, it’s wonderful that the condo tower owners do this, every week!
November 18th, 2025  
