Previous
Photo 1384
Floral Art
Thanks for stopping by.
This fresh flower arrangement greets residents, visitors and contractors to our 30 floor apartment building called Dock 5. Located in Docklands, Melbourne. The flowers are changed every week.
Appreciate all comments and favs.
18th November 2025
18th Nov 25
6
1
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography.
1384
photos
106
followers
99
following
379% complete
1377
1378
1379
1380
1381
1382
1383
1384
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
2021-2025
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
18th November 2025 6:54pm
flowers
visitors
residents
lobby
docklands
contractors
apartment building
dock 5
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful display and capture
November 18th, 2025
Diana
ace
As beautiful as always, lovely flowers and shot.
November 18th, 2025
Wylie
ace
A fascinating selection, love the use of Monstera leaves
November 18th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful display…
November 18th, 2025
Mags
ace
Gorgeous arrangement.
November 18th, 2025
Lou Ann
ace
Always so beautiful, it's wonderful that the condo tower owners do this, every week!
November 18th, 2025
