Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1385
Christmas Tree
Taken 18/11/2025 in the Casselden building on the corner of Spring and Lonsdale in Melbourne.
Thanks for stopping by
Appreciate all comments and favs
19th November 2025
19th Nov 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1385
photos
106
followers
99
following
379% complete
View this month »
1378
1379
1380
1381
1382
1383
1384
1385
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2021-2025
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
18th November 2025 12:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
ribbon
,
melbourne
,
box
,
lights
,
spring
,
star
,
decorations
,
lonsdale
,
casselden
Mags
ace
A lovely tree! It's that time of year.
November 19th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close