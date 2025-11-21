Previous
Red Doors by briaan
Red Doors

On the corner of Little Lonsdale Street and Gorman Alley is a red brick building with red doors. This is part of the Melbourne CBD.[ https://www.google.com/maps/place/23+Casselden+Pl,+Melbourne+VIC+3000/@-37.8086547,144.9718779,20z/data=!4m14!1m7!3m6!1s0x6ad6438a89e496ed:0x6bfa3bfa64ab5f44!2sLittle+Lon+Distilling+Co.!8m2!3d-37.808855!4d144.9710223!16s%2Fg%2F11gjtw7l94!3m5!1s0x6ad642cf7302ca05:0xcc70eae7852d52a1!8m2!3d-37.808679!4d144.9709469!16s%2Fg%2F11j0zqy8p6?entry=ttu&g_ep=EgoyMDI1MTExNy4wIKXMDSoASAFQAw%3D%3D] Taken 18/11/2025.
I love the tones and textures and I love doors.
Thanks for stopping by.
I appreciate all comments and favs.
Susan Wakely ace
There is something about a door that is appealing.
November 21st, 2025  
