Previous
Photo 1387
Red Doors
On the corner of Little Lonsdale Street and Gorman Alley is a red brick building with red doors. This is part of the Melbourne CBD.
https://www.google.com/maps/place/23+Casselden+Pl,+Melbourne+VIC+3000/@-37.8086547,144.9718779,20z/data=!4m14!1m7!3m6!1s0x6ad6438a89e496ed:0x6bfa3bfa64ab5f44!2sLittle+Lon+Distilling+Co.!8m2!3d-37.808855!4d144.9710223!16s%2Fg%2F11gjtw7l94!3m5!1s0x6ad642cf7302ca05:0xcc70eae7852d52a1!8m2!3d-37.808679!4d144.9709469!16s%2Fg%2F11j0zqy8p6?entry=ttu&g_ep=EgoyMDI1MTExNy4wIKXMDSoASAFQAw%3D%3D
Taken 18/11/2025.
I love the tones and textures and I love doors.
Thanks for stopping by.
I appreciate all comments and favs.
21st November 2025
21st Nov 25
1
0
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
4
1
2021-2025
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
18th November 2025 1:55pm
red
,
door
,
brick
,
grey
Susan Wakely
ace
There is something about a door that is appealing.
November 21st, 2025
