Previous
Photo 1388
Box Hill Gardens
Thanks for stopping by.
A delightful spot with a walking track [
https://walkingmaps.com.au/walk/3932
]
Thanks for all your comments and favs
22nd November 2025
22nd Nov 25
3
1
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1388
photos
106
followers
99
following
380% complete
1381
1382
1383
1384
1385
1386
1387
1388
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2021-2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
22nd November 2025 10:37am
Tags
reflections
,
water
,
flowers
,
trees
,
clouds
,
duck
,
garden
,
pond
,
lilies
,
box hill garden
John Falconer
ace
Great shot Brian. Beautiful park
November 22nd, 2025
Mags
ace
Lovely pond and green spaces.
November 22nd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely park and pond !
November 22nd, 2025
