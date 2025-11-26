Previous
L👀k Up by briaan
Photo 1392

L👀k Up

This afternoon Judy and I were walking along Collins Street to catch a tram. Judy said look at that building. This is what we saw looking up from the footpath.

Thanks for stopping by.

I appreciate all comments and favs
26th November 2025 26th Nov 25

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
381% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a lovely looking lamppost and blue sky.
November 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact