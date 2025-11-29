Sunraysia Resort

We are holidaying in Mildura, a city in northwest Victoria, Australia. It sits on the banks of the vast Murray River, with its paddle steamers and houseboats. Wine bars and restaurants cluster on Langtree Avenue, and wineries dot the surrounding area. The Chaffey Trail traces the city's irrigation history, passing the Old Mildura Station Homestead, a recreation of the 19th-century original, and the 1889 Rio Vista Historic House.

We will be here until Friday 05/12/2025.

WiFi has been spotty.

I will resume commenting as soon as practical.

Appreciate all comments and favs