Previous
Photo 1395
Tree-bark and moon
Tonight, just after sunset, I spotted the moon peaking through the tree's leaves.
I will catch up with comments as time allows.
Thanks for stopping by.
Thanks for your comments and favs.
1st December 2025
1st Dec 25
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography.
1395
photos
106
followers
99
following
382% complete
1388
1389
1390
1391
1392
1393
1394
1395
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
2021-2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
1st December 2025 8:25pm
moon
,
leaves
,
lunar
,
blue-hour
,
tree-bark
Babs
ace
Love the tree bark
December 1st, 2025
