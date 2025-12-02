Sign up
Previous
Photo 1396
Golden Gum
30/11/2025 On the banks of the Murray River at Mildura. Golden hour light on a beautiful gum tree (eucalypt).
Thanks for stopping by.
I appreciate all comments and favs
2nd December 2025
2nd Dec 25
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography.
0
2021-2025
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
30th November 2025 7:03pm
tree
,
gum
,
golden hour
,
eucalypt
,
murray river
,
mildura
