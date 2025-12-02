Previous
Golden Gum by briaan
Golden Gum

30/11/2025 On the banks of the Murray River at Mildura. Golden hour light on a beautiful gum tree (eucalypt).

Thanks for stopping by.

I appreciate all comments and favs
2nd December 2025 2nd Dec 25

Brian

@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
