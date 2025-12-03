Sign up
Photo 1397
Wentworth
02/12/2025
The Darling River joins the Murray River at Wentworth, New South Wales (NSW). Confluence is the word used to describe this meeting of the two rivers. It is fascinating to see the different coloured streams join together. Pelicans and cormorants feed near the Locks that control the flow of each river.
https://www.visitnsw.com/destinations/country-nsw/the-murray/wentworth/attractions/lock-10-and-weir
pelicans
nsw
wentworth
new south wales
murray river
confluence
darling river
Beverley
ace
An amazing capture…the blues are beautiful & the pelicans & cormorants posing perfectly… a wonderful PoV
December 3rd, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
What a great capture!
December 3rd, 2025
Nigel Rogers
ace
Fabulous capture.
December 3rd, 2025
