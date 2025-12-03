Previous
The Darling River joins the Murray River at Wentworth, New South Wales (NSW). Confluence is the word used to describe this meeting of the two rivers. It is fascinating to see the different coloured streams join together. Pelicans and cormorants feed near the Locks that control the flow of each river.
[ https://www.visitnsw.com/destinations/country-nsw/the-murray/wentworth/attractions/lock-10-and-weir] More pics to follow.

Beverley ace
An amazing capture…the blues are beautiful & the pelicans & cormorants posing perfectly… a wonderful PoV
December 3rd, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
What a great capture!
December 3rd, 2025  
Nigel Rogers ace
Fabulous capture.
December 3rd, 2025  
