Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1398
Confluence 2
03/12/2025
Remarkable sight of two rivers joining (the Darling and the Murray). Dead trees dotted the river. Wentworth New South Wales.
Thanks for stopping by.
Appreciate all comments and favs
4th December 2025
4th Dec 25
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1398
photos
106
followers
99
following
383% complete
View this month »
1391
1392
1393
1394
1395
1396
1397
1398
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
2021-2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
2nd December 2025 12:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
darling
,
nsw
,
murray
,
rivers
,
dead trees
,
wentworth
,
confluence
Suzanne
ace
It's quite a sight, Brian, and the colours are interesting.
December 4th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Nice captured!
December 4th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely sight and capture fav!
December 4th, 2025
Merrelyn
ace
It's such an interesting spot.
December 4th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close