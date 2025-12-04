Previous
Confluence 2 by briaan
Photo 1398

Confluence 2

03/12/2025
Remarkable sight of two rivers joining (the Darling and the Murray). Dead trees dotted the river. Wentworth New South Wales.

Thanks for stopping by.

Appreciate all comments and favs
Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Suzanne ace
It's quite a sight, Brian, and the colours are interesting.
December 4th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Nice captured!
December 4th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely sight and capture fav!
December 4th, 2025  
Merrelyn ace
It's such an interesting spot.
December 4th, 2025  
