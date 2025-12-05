Sign up
Previous
Photo 1399
Moon
03/12/2025 Mildura, Murray River.
2 days before the full moon. Viewed through a tree's branches near the edge of the Murray River.
We are home from Mildura. A great time with family.
Thanks for stopping by.
Appreciate all comments and favs.
5th December 2025
5th Dec 25
3
1
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
December 5th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Nice one
December 5th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful moon capture.
December 5th, 2025
