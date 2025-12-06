Previous
New growth by briaan
Photo 1400

New growth

01/12/2025
I love trees. The variety of shapes and barks fascinates me. New growth declares itself on the trunk of a gum tree in Mildura.

Brian

Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
December 6th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So wonderful - love the colour and pattern of the tree bark and then the bright and fresh green of the new growth is amazing !
December 6th, 2025  
Wylie ace
Are you sure? The bark sure looks right but those leaves don’t look like any eucalyptus I’ve ever seen! Lovely contrasts though.
December 6th, 2025  
