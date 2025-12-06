Sign up
Previous
Photo 1400
New growth
01/12/2025
Thanks for stopping by.
I love trees. The variety of shapes and barks fascinates me. New growth declares itself on the trunk of a gum tree in Mildura.
Appreciate all your comments and favs
6th December 2025
6th Dec 25
3
0
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
December 6th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So wonderful - love the colour and pattern of the tree bark and then the bright and fresh green of the new growth is amazing !
December 6th, 2025
Wylie
ace
Are you sure? The bark sure looks right but those leaves don’t look like any eucalyptus I’ve ever seen! Lovely contrasts though.
December 6th, 2025
