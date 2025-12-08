Previous
Lunar by briaan
Photo 1404

Lunar

03/12/2025
Thanks for stopping by.
Shot in Mildura along the banks of the Murray River.

Appreciate all comments and favs.
8th December 2025 8th Dec 25

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
384% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dione Giorgio
Great close up and focus.
December 8th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful moon shot!
December 8th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Beautifully captured
December 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact