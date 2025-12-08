Sign up
Previous
Photo 1404
Lunar
03/12/2025
Thanks for stopping by.
Shot in Mildura along the banks of the Murray River.
Appreciate all comments and favs.
8th December 2025
8th Dec 25
3
2
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography.
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
2021-2025
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
3rd December 2025 7:25pm
moon
,
lunar
,
mildura
Dione Giorgio
Great close up and focus.
December 8th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful moon shot!
December 8th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Beautifully captured
December 8th, 2025
