Floral Art by briaan
Floral Art

09/12/2025
This floral arrangement is displayed in the lobby of our 30 level apartment building, called Dock 5. A Christmas theme with variegated holly but the white chrysanthemums seem an odd selection. I don't know the names of the other elements of the arrangement. All help with naming the other elements will be gratefully received.
Nevertheless residents, visitors and contractors see the fresh arrangement as they walk to the lifts/elevators.

9th December 2025 9th Dec 25

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Mags ace
Very nice arrangement.
December 9th, 2025  
Babs ace
Beautiful arrangement
December 9th, 2025  
