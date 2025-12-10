Previous
Cloudscape by briaan
Photo 1406

Cloudscape

10/12/2025
Thanks for stopping by.
Just for a moment this was the view from our 25th level apartment balcony. It is sometimes difficult to find the words to describe the response this sight induces. Wow! Seems inadequate.

I appreciate all comments and favs
10th December 2025 10th Dec 25

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
385% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jennifer ace
Such a beautiful sky and light on those buildings.
December 10th, 2025  
Mags ace
Gorgeous shot!
December 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact