Photo 1407
Double_Delight
11/12/2025
Thanks for stopping by.
This is my wife's favourite rose. Judy took this photo. I love the POV and framing. Thank you Judy.
I appreciate all comments and favs.
11th December 2025
11th Dec 25
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1407
photos
106
followers
99
following
385% complete
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
2021-2025
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
11th December 2025 1:44pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
flower
,
rose
,
double_delight
Babs
ace
Beautiful close up
December 11th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Judy has good taste! A beauty, no doubt just like she is.
December 11th, 2025
Mags
ace
Very pretty!
December 11th, 2025
Nigel Rogers
ace
Beautiful
December 11th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
December 11th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
A beauty.
December 11th, 2025
