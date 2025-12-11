Previous
Double_Delight by briaan
Double_Delight

11/12/2025
Thanks for stopping by.
This is my wife's favourite rose. Judy took this photo. I love the POV and framing. Thank you Judy.

I appreciate all comments and favs.
Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Babs ace
Beautiful close up
December 11th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Judy has good taste! A beauty, no doubt just like she is.
December 11th, 2025  
Mags ace
Very pretty!
December 11th, 2025  
Nigel Rogers ace
Beautiful
December 11th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
December 11th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A beauty.
December 11th, 2025  
