Golden Hour by briaan
Golden Hour

12/12/2025
Melbourne CBD from our 25th level apartment balcony, in Docklands. The clouds make this image for me.
Brian

My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Kerry McCarthy ace
Lovely!
December 12th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Such an amazing view…a perfect capture 😃
December 12th, 2025  
