Previous
Photo 1413
Reflective
16/12/2025
Thanks for stopping by
An HDR-7 shot from our 25th floor apartment balcony after sunset.I love the various reflective surfaces.
Appreciate all comments and favs
17th December 2025
17th Dec 25
5
2
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1413
photos
106
followers
99
following
387% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
2021-2025
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
16th December 2025 7:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
apartment
,
reflections
,
buildings
,
balcony
,
reflective
,
blue hour
,
25th floor
,
hdr-7
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
I like it. What is HDR-7? Never heard of that.
December 17th, 2025
Mags
ace
Super POV!
December 17th, 2025
Lou Ann
ace
Really lovely, Brian.
December 17th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Great pov and reflection
December 17th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great PoV to capture the reflections.
December 17th, 2025
