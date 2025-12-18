Sign up
Previous
Photo 1414
Cloudscape
18/12/2025
Thanks for stopping by.
Amazing cloudscape viewed from our 25th floor apartment balcony looking ESE. This is Melbourne during the golden hour!
18th December 2025
18th Dec 25
5
0
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1414
photos
106
followers
99
following
387% complete
1407
1408
1409
1410
1411
1412
1413
1414
Views
11
Comments
5
Album
2021-2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
18th December 2025 8:18pm
Tags
apartment
,
melbourne
,
balcony
,
golden hour
,
docklands
,
cloudscape
,
25th floor
,
dock 5
Beverley
ace
Sooo so stunning… an amazing capture
December 18th, 2025
Diana
ace
Wonderful view and cloudscape.
December 18th, 2025
Mags
ace
A gorgeous view from the rooftops!
December 18th, 2025
Babs
ace
Gorgeous sky and roof tops.
December 18th, 2025
Wylie
ace
a lovely half half
December 18th, 2025
