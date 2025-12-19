Previous
Blue Hour by briaan
Photo 1415

Blue Hour

19/12/2025
Thanks for stopping by
Gorgeous colours during the blue hour. This view is from our 25th level apartment in Docklands.
I appreciate all comments and favs.
19th December 2025 19th Dec 25

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
387% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Absolutely gorgeous colours, I agree
December 19th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Gorgeous.
December 19th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Wonderful capture… the clouds are beautiful shades of warmth… lovely to spot the Xmas tree in the window on the right. Beautiful photo…
December 19th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Another amazing view
December 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact