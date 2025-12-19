Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1415
Blue Hour
19/12/2025
Thanks for stopping by
Gorgeous colours during the blue hour. This view is from our 25th level apartment in Docklands.
I appreciate all comments and favs.
19th December 2025
19th Dec 25
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1415
photos
106
followers
99
following
387% complete
View this month »
1408
1409
1410
1411
1412
1413
1414
1415
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
2021-2025
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
19th December 2025 7:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
apartment
,
colours
,
docklands
,
blue hour
,
25th floor
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Absolutely gorgeous colours, I agree
December 19th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Gorgeous.
December 19th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Wonderful capture… the clouds are beautiful shades of warmth… lovely to spot the Xmas tree in the window on the right. Beautiful photo…
December 19th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Another amazing view
December 19th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close