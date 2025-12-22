Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 1418
Lily
20/12/2025
Thanks for stopping by
Another view of a pink lily featured in our 30 level apartment building's lobby. Fresh flowers greet residents, visitors and contractors.
I appreciate all comments and favs
22nd December 2025
22nd Dec 25
1
0
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1418
photos
106
followers
99
following
388% complete
1411
1412
1413
1414
1415
1416
1417
1418
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
2021-2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
20th December 2025 9:11am
Tags
flowers
,
pink
,
lily
,
fresh
,
lobby
,
dock 5
Zilli~
ace
Great close-up
December 22nd, 2025
