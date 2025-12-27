Previous
Tranquil by briaan
Tranquil

Victoria Harbour, Docklands during the Golden Hour. The construction cranes, the yacht masts and the Bolte bridge "Goal Posts" draw the eye.
Brian

@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Lou Ann ace
I love this. The reflections are incredible!
