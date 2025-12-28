Sign up
Photo 1424
Marina
27/12/2025
Thanks for stopping by.
Some of the yachts moored in Victoria Harbour, Docklands, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. Golden hour light.
28th December 2025
28th Dec 25
2
1
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1424
photos
105
followers
99
following
390% complete
1417
1418
1419
1420
1421
1422
1423
1424
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2021-2025
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
27th December 2025 7:34pm
Tags
melbourne
,
australia
,
marina
,
yachts
,
victoria
,
docklands
,
victoria harbour
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful sight ! fav
December 28th, 2025
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and vibe.
December 28th, 2025
