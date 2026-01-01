Previous
Happy New Year by briaan
Happy New Year

2025/12/31
Viewed from the 7th floor garden of Dock 5 our apartment building in Docklands. A different perspective to the 9:30 pm fireworks display.
Brian

My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography.
JackieR
What a great capture Brian
January 1st, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧
Great perspective!
January 1st, 2026  
Dianne
Nicely done!
January 1st, 2026  
Boxplayer
What a great view of it all! Happy New Year!
January 1st, 2026  
Judith Johnson
So beautiful with the reflections
January 1st, 2026  
Joan Robillard
Wonderful Happy New Year!
January 1st, 2026  
