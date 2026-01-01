Sign up
Photo 1428
Happy New Year
2025/12/31
Thanks for stopping by
Viewed from the 7th floor garden of Dock 5 our apartment building in Docklands. A different perspective to the 9:30 pm fireworks display.
Appreciate all comments and favs
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
6
4
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography.
Views
6
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
2021-2025
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
31st December 2025 8:28pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
boats
,
fireworks
,
yachts
,
docklands
,
victoria harbour
,
dock5
,
7th floor garden
JackieR
ace
What a great capture Brian
January 1st, 2026
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Great perspective!
January 1st, 2026
Dianne
ace
Nicely done!
January 1st, 2026
Boxplayer
ace
What a great view of it all! Happy New Year!
January 1st, 2026
Judith Johnson
ace
So beautiful with the reflections
January 1st, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful Happy New Year!
January 1st, 2026
