Moon Over Melbourne by briaan
Moon Over Melbourne

02/01/2026 Thanks for stopping by
Viewed from our 25th floor apartment balcony located in Docklands. The night before the official "full" moon.
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

Brian

My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Neil ace
Brilliant shot.
January 2nd, 2026  
Beverley ace
Stunning capture… getting ready for tomorrow…
January 2nd, 2026  
