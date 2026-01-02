Sign up
Previous
Photo 1429
Moon Over Melbourne
02/01/2026 Thanks for stopping by
Viewed from our 25th floor apartment balcony located in Docklands. The night before the official "full" moon.
Appreciate all comments and favs.
2nd January 2026
2nd Jan 26
2
2
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1429
photos
104
followers
100
following
391% complete
1422
1423
1424
1425
1426
1427
1428
1429
Views
2
2
Comments
2
2
Fav's
2
2
Album
2021-2025
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
2nd January 2026 7:35pm
Tags
moon
,
buildings
,
balcony
,
cityscape
,
docklands
,
25th floor
Neil
ace
Brilliant shot.
January 2nd, 2026
Beverley
ace
Stunning capture… getting ready for tomorrow…
January 2nd, 2026
