glitter,tone & texture by briaan
04/01/2026 Thanks for stopping by.
I noticed the long shadow from one of the cat toys. A curious mixture of glitter, tone and textures on carpet.
Brian

My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Suzanne ace
The pov makes a great abstract!
January 5th, 2026  
