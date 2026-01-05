Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1432
glitter,tone & texture
04/01/2026 Thanks for stopping by.
I noticed the long shadow from one of the cat toys. A curious mixture of glitter, tone and textures on carpet.
Appreciate all comments and favs
5th January 2026
5th Jan 26
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1432
photos
104
followers
101
following
392% complete
View this month »
1425
1426
1427
1428
1429
1430
1431
1432
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2021-2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
4th January 2026 7:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
glitter
,
shadow
,
carpet
,
tone
,
texture
Suzanne
ace
The pov makes a great abstract!
January 5th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close