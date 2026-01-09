Previous
Cat in Box by briaan
Photo 1435

Cat in Box

09/01/2026
Like all cats, Meteor loves exploring boxes. We are sorting clothing and this box served its purpose and Meteor had to explore.
9th January 2026 9th Jan 26

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Cats adore boxes! Nice one, made me smile
January 9th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
So cute.
January 9th, 2026  
Boxplayer ace
Cats and boxes, so funny
January 9th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Cats, kids, and boxes
January 9th, 2026  
