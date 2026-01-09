Sign up
Previous
Photo 1435
Cat in Box
09/01/2026
Thanks for stopping by
Like all cats, Meteor loves exploring boxes. We are sorting clothing and this box served its purpose and Meteor had to explore.
Appreciate all your comments and favs.
9th January 2026
9th Jan 26
4
1
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography.
1437
photos
104
followers
101
following
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
2021-2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
9th January 2026 3:44pm
Tags
box
,
cats
,
empty
,
meteor
,
explore
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Cats adore boxes! Nice one, made me smile
January 9th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
So cute.
January 9th, 2026
Boxplayer
ace
Cats and boxes, so funny
January 9th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Cats, kids, and boxes
January 9th, 2026
