Previous
Next
The Eye Clinic by brianm
3 / 365

The Eye Clinic

A trip to the eye clinic for an eye stabbing, officially known as an intra vitral injection. 🙁
14th January 2021 14th Jan 21

Brian Moody

@brianm
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise