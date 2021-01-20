Sign up
Food Mixer
Atrocious weather today so it had to be an indoor shot. I've got into yeast cookery and baking during lockdown so here is my new kitchen toy. Shot using the bleach bypass effect.
20th January 2021
20th Jan 21
Brian Moody
@brianm
I have attempted this twice before but at that time I wasn't aware of 365 project. This time with the help of 365 project I...
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ90
Taken
20th January 2021 4:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
food
,
gadgets
,
mixer
,
apparatus
