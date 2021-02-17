Previous
Fence by brianm
Fence

A section of stone flag fence often found in Rossendale, Lancashire where the Haslingden Flag was quarried. Haslingden Flag was used extensively to pave victorian streets and was even exported to Paris. Note the metal fixing bracket.
Brian Moody

ace
@brianm
I have attempted this twice before but at that time I wasn’t aware of 365 project. This time with the help of 365 project I...
Peter Dulis ace
wow - if you got a close up - it would make a nice abstract :)
February 17th, 2021  
