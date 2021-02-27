Previous
Ruin by brianm
Ruin

The ruins of Causeway End farm in the Musbury Valley in Rossendale Lancashire. Farming in the valley declined after 1918.
27th February 2021 27th Feb 21

Brian Moody

@brianm
I have attempted this twice before but at that time I wasn't aware of 365 project. This time with the help of 365 project I...
iiwi
I love that tree!
February 28th, 2021  
