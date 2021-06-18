Previous
Flags by brianm
158 / 365

Flags

This morning as we drove across North Uist we kept seeing white flags outside houses and driveways. Apparently it’s a local tradition to fly them on the morning of someone’s wedding
18th June 2021 18th Jun 21

Brian Moody

