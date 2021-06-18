Sign up
158 / 365
This morning as we drove across North Uist we kept seeing white flags outside houses and driveways. Apparently it's a local tradition to fly them on the morning of someone's wedding
18th June 2021
18th Jun 21
Brian Moody
ace
@brianm
5 June 2021 6 months in to my first year of 365. Totally hooked and enjoying it. Many thanks to you all who have encouraged me...
294
photos
22
followers
22
following
Tags
flag
,
scenery
,
scotland
,
countryside
